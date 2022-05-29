Shining Arcs Tokyo Bay Urayasu suffered shock relegation to League One’s Division 2 on Saturday in a 33-19 loss to the second-tier Sagamihara Dynaboars.

Having lost last week’s first leg 33-25, the Shining Arcs needed to win by at least eight for any chance of survival at Osaka Prefecture’s Hanazono Rugby Ground, but were unable to pull it off as the Dynaboars earned promotion to Division 1.

