Marika Koroibete led Saitama Panasonic Wild Knights to the Japanese club rugby union title on Sunday as the ambitious rebranded league ended a stop-start debut season marred by coronavirus outbreaks.

The Wallabies player scored a first-half try as Saitama edged All Black Damian McKenzie’s Tokyo Suntory Sungoliath 18-12 in the Japan Rugby League One final on a sweltering afternoon at Tokyo’s National Stadium.