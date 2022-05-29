  • WNBA and Team USA star Brittney Griner has been detained by Russian authorities since Feb. 17. | REUTERS
    WNBA and Team USA star Brittney Griner has been detained by Russian authorities since Feb. 17. | REUTERS

  • AFP-Jiji

  • SHARE

WNBA players and their union leaders stepped up their calls for Brittney Griner’s release from prison in Russia on Saturday, the 100th day of the US basketball star’s detention.

“Right now, on Day 100 of BG’s wrongful detainment, we are calling on everyone to use their platforms, no matter the size, to bring attention to her wrongful detainment, to get (Griner’s wife) Cherelle that meeting with President Biden and to get our sister home,” the Women’s National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA) said in a statement.

Unable to view this article?

This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.

Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.

If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.

We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,