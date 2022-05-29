WNBA players and their union leaders stepped up their calls for Brittney Griner’s release from prison in Russia on Saturday, the 100th day of the US basketball star’s detention.

“Right now, on Day 100 of BG’s wrongful detainment, we are calling on everyone to use their platforms, no matter the size, to bring attention to her wrongful detainment, to get (Griner’s wife) Cherelle that meeting with President Biden and to get our sister home,” the Women’s National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA) said in a statement.