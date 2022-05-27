Klay Thompson scored a game-high 32 points and the Golden State Warriors advanced to the NBA Finals for the sixth time in eight seasons by defeating the Dallas Mavericks 120-110 in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals on Thursday.

The Warriors, chasing their fourth title in eight seasons, won the best-of-seven Western Conference finals 4-1 and secured a place in June's title showdown against either the Boston Celtics or Miami Heat.