After more than playing his part in Liverpool’s two domestic cup runs only to miss both finals, attacker Takumi Minamino is eyeing minutes on the pitch when they take on Real Madrid in the final of the Champions League near Paris on Saturday.
The 27-year-old would become the first Japanese to play in the final of Europe’s premier club competition as Liverpool aims to secure the cup treble after winning both the League Cup and FA Cup in England this season.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.