  • Kyodo

After more than playing his part in Liverpool’s two domestic cup runs only to miss both finals, attacker Takumi Minamino is eyeing minutes on the pitch when they take on Real Madrid in the final of the Champions League near Paris on Saturday.

The 27-year-old would become the first Japanese to play in the final of Europe’s premier club competition as Liverpool aims to secure the cup treble after winning both the League Cup and FA Cup in England this season.

