Double Olympic 800-meter champion Caster Semenya offered to show her vagina to athletics officials when she was 18 to prove she was female, the South African middle-distance runner said in an interview with HBO’s Real Sports that aired on Tuesday.
Semenya, now 31, burst onto the scene in 2009 when she won the women’s 800-meter world title by a stunning margin hours after the sport’s world governing body said she would undergo gender verification tests.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.