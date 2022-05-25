Double Olympic 800-meter champion Caster Semenya offered to show her vagina to athletics officials when she was 18 to prove she was female, the South African middle-distance runner said in an interview with HBO’s Real Sports that aired on Tuesday.

Semenya, now 31, burst onto the scene in 2009 when she won the women’s 800-meter world title by a stunning margin hours after the sport’s world governing body said she would undergo gender verification tests.