Akira Neo might follow in Shohei Ohtani’s footsteps.

At least that was among the prevailing narratives after the Chunichi Dragons outfielder made his pitching debut last week. Neo only pitched in mop-up duty in the eighth inning of a blowout, but that was enough to fan the flames of the two-way player conversation.

Unable to view this article?

This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.

Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.

If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.

We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.