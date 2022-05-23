Dallas – Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins starred as the Golden State Warriors moved to the brink of the NBA Finals with a 109-100 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday.
The Warriors’ clinical performance on the road in Dallas gives Steve Kerr’s team a commanding 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven Western Conference finals. No team in the 75-year history of the NBA has ever successfully overturned a 3-0 deficit in the playoffs.
