Saitama Wild Knights booked their place in the inaugural League One championship final after overpowering semifinal opponents Spears Funabashi Tokyo Bay 24-10 Sunday.

The Robbie Deans-led side, who finished the regular season in second place, defended stoutly to prevent third-place Spears from scoring a try until the last drive of the match at Tokyo’s Prince Chichibu Memorial Rugby Ground.

