  • Former artistic swimmer Mikako Kotani is satisfied with the implementation of rules implemented at the Tokyo Games that were aimed at preventing female athletes from being photographed in a sexualized manner. | KYODO
Former artistic swimming star Mikako Kotani wants to protect women in sports from being exploited in sexualized images as a service both to her younger self and to the female athletes still being judged by the way they look on camera.

The 55-year-old, who led Tokyo Olympic organizers’ push to promote gender equality, was too naive at the time to know she was a victim herself of such imagery, but today she envisions a society where women’s strength can be appreciated for what it is.

