No. 6 maegashira Ura was forced to abandon his title chase at the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament on Saturday, pulling out with a left ankle injury.
The 29-year-old was hurt during his defeat to sekiwake Abi on Friday. Ura’s record dropped to 9-4 after 13 days of action at Ryogoku Kokugikan but he still had a chance to lift the Emperor’s Cup with the three leaders tied at 10-3.
