Yoshimi Yamashita said she felt “pride and responsibility” on Friday after being named one of three female referees for Qatar, a first for the men’s World Cup.
FIFA, soccer’s governing body, made history Thursday by naming Yamashita alongside Stephanie Frappart of France and Rwanda’s Salima Mukansanga on a list of 36 referees for the World Cup.
