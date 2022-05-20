No. 4 maegashira Takanosho suffered his third defeat and lost his outright lead at the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament on Friday as yokozuna Terunofuji and No. 12 Sadanoumi both won to grab shares of first place after 13 days of action.

Former sekiwake Takanosho (10-3) never looked convincing against sekiwake Wakatakakage (7-6) as he lost his footing before hitting down at Ryogoku Kokugikan against March’s champion.