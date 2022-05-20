No. 4 maegashira Takanosho suffered his third defeat and lost his outright lead at the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament on Friday as yokozuna Terunofuji and No. 12 Sadanoumi both won to grab shares of first place after 13 days of action.
Former sekiwake Takanosho (10-3) never looked convincing against sekiwake Wakatakakage (7-6) as he lost his footing before hitting down at Ryogoku Kokugikan against March’s champion.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.