Tulsa, Oklahoma – Tiger Woods struggled to a four-over par 74 in opening round of the PGA Championship on Thursday, foiled by poor iron shots and soreness in his surgically repaired right leg.
The 15-time major champion made his return from the severe leg injuries he suffered in a February 2021 car crash last month at the Masters, where he battled to walk 72 holes in finishing 47th.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.