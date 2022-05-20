Yoshimi Yamashita was selected as one of three women referees for this year’s FIFA World Cup on Thursday, marking the first time world soccer’s governing body has chosen women to officiate its flagship men’s tournament.

The 36-year-old Yamashita officiated at the 2019 Women’s World Cup and at last year’s Tokyo Olympics. Last year, she became the first woman to officiate men’s pro games in the J. League, and this year the first to be handed the whistle at Asian Champions League games.