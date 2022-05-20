London – Yoshimi Yamashita was selected as one of three women referees for this year’s FIFA World Cup on Thursday, marking the first time world soccer’s governing body has chosen women to officiate its flagship men’s tournament.
The 36-year-old Yamashita officiated at the 2019 Women’s World Cup and at last year’s Tokyo Olympics. Last year, she became the first woman to officiate men’s pro games in the J. League, and this year the first to be handed the whistle at Asian Champions League games.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.