Yokozuna Terunofuji triumphed to stay a win behind the leaders after 10 days of the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament on Tuesday when No. 4 maegashira Takanosho and No. 15 Ichiyamamoto became the first wrestlers to secure a winning record for the meet.
Terunofuji, on his return after injuries forced him to pull out early from the spring meet in March, still has the Emperor’s Cup in sight as he joins four other rank-and-file wrestlers with a 7-3 record after dispatching komusubi Hoshoryu (6-4).
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.