Yokozuna Terunofuji triumphed to stay a win behind the leaders after 10 days of the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament on Tuesday when No. 4 maegashira Takanosho and No. 15 Ichiyamamoto became the first wrestlers to secure a winning record for the meet.

Terunofuji, on his return after injuries forced him to pull out early from the spring meet in March, still has the Emperor’s Cup in sight as he joins four other rank-and-file wrestlers with a 7-3 record after dispatching komusubi Hoshoryu (6-4).