  • Taishi Narikuni (right) is aiming for success at the upcoming world championships after winning men's 70-kg freestyle gold during April's Asian championships in Ulaanbaatar. | UNITED WORLD WRESTLING / VIA KYODO
    Taishi Narikuni (right) is aiming for success at the upcoming world championships after winning men's 70-kg freestyle gold during April's Asian championships in Ulaanbaatar. | UNITED WORLD WRESTLING / VIA KYODO

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

When your mother is a former two-time world wrestling champion and you decide to follow her path, painfully high expectations are unavoidable.

Such is the predicament of Taishi Narikuni as he deals with the pressure to equal — or better — the success his mother Akiko achieved with four world championship medals, including back-to-back 65-kilogram golds in 1990 and 1991 and five national championships.

Unable to view this article?

This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.

Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.

If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.

We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,