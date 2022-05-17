Toronto – Japanese left-hander Yusei Kikuchi pitched six innings of one-hit ball as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Seattle Mariners 6-2 on Monday.
Playing against his former team, Kikuchi (2-1) walked three and struck out six of the 22 batters he faced at Rogers Center in his seventh start of the season, while shortstop Bo Bichette and pinch hitter Alejandro Kirk provided some offensive support with two runs apiece.
