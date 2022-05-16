  • KYODO

Sumo’s lone yokozuna, Terunofuji, kept pace with the lead pack at the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament by overpowering rank-and-file opponent Tobizaru on Monday.

The Mongolian-born yokozuna improved to 6-3 by forcing out No. 5 maegashira Tobizaru (5-4) in the final bout on Day 9 at Ryogoku Kokugikan, using brute strength to pick up and deposit his opponent over the edge.

