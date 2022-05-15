Rome – World No. 1 Novak Djokovic took his place in the Italian Open final on Saturday by claiming his 1,000th career win in straight sets over Norway’s Casper Ruud 6-4, 6-3 in Rome.
Djokovic will face Monte Carlo Masters champion Stefanos Tsitsipas in Sunday’s final, the Serb’s fourth in as many years in the Italian capital and he basked in the warm applause of a crowd for whom he always enjoys playing.
