A young, talented Memphis Grizzlies team vowed to come back stronger after it was ousted by the Golden State Warriors in the second round of the NBA playoffs.
With star Ja Morant sidelined due to a knee injury, the Grizzlies — who blew out the Warriors to stay alive in Game 5 — just didn’t have the firepower to hold off Golden State again in Game 6 on Friday.
