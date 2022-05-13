Chiba Lotte Marines flamethrower Roki Sasaki won the pitcher of the month award for March and April in Japan’s Pacific League on Friday after an electric start to the season that included becoming Japanese pro baseball’s youngest to throw a perfect game.
The 20-year-old Sasaki, in the Marines’ starting rotation for the first time in his third pro season, became the 16th NPB pitcher to achieve the feat, on April 10 against the Orix Buffaloes. That day, he struck out a record 13 straight batters and tied a Japan record with 19 total strikeouts
