  • Hiromi Oka is congratulated by starter Manabu Mima after hitting a two-run home run against the Eagles in Sendai on Thursday. | KYODO
    Hiromi Oka is congratulated by starter Manabu Mima after hitting a two-run home run against the Eagles in Sendai on Thursday. | KYODO

  • KYODO

  • SHARE

Sendai – Hiromi Oka hit a two-run second-inning home run that helped power the Chiba Lotte Marines to a 5-2 win over the Pacific League-leading Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles on Thursday.

The defeat at Rakuten Seimei Park marked the first time this season the Eagles had lost consecutive games.

Unable to view this article?

This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.

Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.

If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.

We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,