Sendai – Hiromi Oka hit a two-run second-inning home run that helped power the Chiba Lotte Marines to a 5-2 win over the Pacific League-leading Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles on Thursday.
The defeat at Rakuten Seimei Park marked the first time this season the Eagles had lost consecutive games.
