  • AFP-JIJI

  • SHARE

Bangkok – It was a day of upsets at Thailand’s Thomas and Uber Cup Wednesday with badminton world No. 1 Akane Yamaguchi suffering a stunning defeat at the hands of a teenage rookie, while in the men’s competition Kento Momota was also outclassed.

Indonesia’s Bilqis Prasista, 18, saw off Yamaguchi 21-19, 21-19 in 35 minutes at Bangkok’s Impact Arena.

Unable to view this article?

This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.

Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.

If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.

We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,