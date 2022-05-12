Bangkok – It was a day of upsets at Thailand’s Thomas and Uber Cup Wednesday with badminton world No. 1 Akane Yamaguchi suffering a stunning defeat at the hands of a teenage rookie, while in the men’s competition Kento Momota was also outclassed.
Indonesia’s Bilqis Prasista, 18, saw off Yamaguchi 21-19, 21-19 in 35 minutes at Bangkok’s Impact Arena.
