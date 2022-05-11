Sendai – Masahiro Tanaka threw a four-hitter as the Pacific League-leading Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles beat the Chiba Lotte Marines 7-0 to extend their club-record winning streak to 11 games on Tuesday.
The former New York Yankee Tanaka (4-1) needed just 107 pitches to earn the win at Rakuten Seimei Park Miyagi. The right-hander went the distance for the first time this season, striking out seven and walking one.
