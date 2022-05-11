  • Kyodo

SoftBank Hawks right-hander Nao Higashihama threw a no-hitter Wednesday to lead his side to a 2-0 win over the Seibu Lions in the Pacific League.

The 31-year-old from Okinawa struck out six and issued a pair of walks on 97 pitches at Fukuoka’s PayPay Dome, improving to 4-1 with his first complete-game outing for the season.

