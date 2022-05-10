  • Angels designated hitter Shohei second from left) celebrates with teammates Andrew Velazquez and Mike Trout after hitting a grand slam against the Rays in Anaheim, California, on Monday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
  • Reuters

Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout and Jared Walsh combined to hit four home runs and power the Los Angeles Angels to an 11-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays Monday night in Anaheim, Calif.

Ohtani homered twice, including a grand slam in the seventh inning that was his first in professional baseball, either Japan or the majors.

