Japanese rookie sensation Seiya Suzuki walked twice and homered as the Chicago Cubs beat the Colorado Rockies 6-4 on Sunday to earn a split of a four-game series.

Suzuki stretched the Cubs’ lead to 6-3 with a solo shot off Ashton Goudeau to right in the seventh before a crowd of 36,391 at Coors Field, making it four homers in the first nine games of his MLB career.

The 27-year-old Tokyo native is batting .400 and has hit safely in eight straight games.

“It was good that we won. What matters most is the team winning. We’ve found an offensive flow and I’m just trying to ride that wave. I owe (my hitting success) to my teammates,” Suzuki said.

At Petco Park, Yu Darvish bounced back from a rocky last-start outing against the San Francisco Giants by striking out eight and limiting the damage to one run and four hits in 6⅔ innings in the San Diego Padres’ 2-1 win over the Atlanta Braves.

Darvish (1-1), in his 11th MLB season, picked up his first win of 2022. In his second start of the season on Tuesday, the Japanese right-hander surrendered nine runs in just 1⅔ innings, the shortest regular-season start of his career.

“My last bullpen session was great so I knew they couldn’t get hits off me if I threw like that, which is what I tried to do. My sliders were effective because I had complete control of my two-seam fastballs against right-handed hitters,” Darvish said.

At Globe Life Field in Texas, Shohei Ohtani went 1-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored in the Los Angeles Angels’ 8-3 victory over the Rangers. Ohtani led off the first with an infield single to third base to extend his hit streak to seven games.

