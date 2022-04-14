Las Vegas Raiders’ quarterback Derek Carr signed a three-year contract extension worth a reported $121.5 million.

Carr is the longest-tenured quarterback in the AFC and had one season remaining on a five-year, $125 million extension he signed in 2017. He will be tied to the Raiders through the 2025 season.

“Derek Carr has been the leader of this franchise for a long time and we are thrilled to continue that relationship moving forward,” Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels said in a statement Wednesday. “He has been a great example of someone who always puts the team first and we appreciate his desire to keep doing that while leading on and off the field. It is clear how much Derek cares about this organization, his teammates and winning. I look forward to the opportunity to work with him this season and beyond.”

Carr recorded a career-high and franchise-record 4,804 passing yards last season with six 300-yard games. He’ll be working under McDaniels for the first time in 2022.

Carr reunites with offseason acquisition Davante Adams, who arrived via trade from the Green Bay Packers on March 18. The two-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowl receiver played with Carr at Fresno State.

The Raiders finished 10-7 in 2021 and lost to the Cincinnati Bengals, 26-19, in an AFC wild-card game. On the season, Carr completed 428 passes for 4,804 yards, both career highs, and threw for 23 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

Now 31, Carr was the No. 36 overall selection (2nd round) of the 2014 NFL Draft. In eight seasons as the Raiders’ starter, Carr has a 57-70 record and has thrown for 31,700 yards with 193 touchdowns and 85 interceptions. He has been named to the Pro Bowl three times.