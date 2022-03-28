Ryoyu Kobayashi won the overall ski jumping World Cup title on Sunday after finally edging German rival Karl Geiger on the final day of their months-long battle.

Kobayashi, 25, finished eighth in Sunday’s World Cup final in Planica, earning enough points to beat Geiger, who was 16th, for the overall crown.

Kobayashi finished with 1,621 points to Geiger’s 1,515.

Geiger was the first to congratulate Kobayashi.

Kobayashi, this winter’s Four Hills champion, claimed the second overall World Cup title of his career following his triumph in the 2018-19 season.

Norway’s Marius Lindvik landed leaps of 241.5 and 245.5 meters to win the final World Cup event ahead of Yukiya Sato.

Germany’s Severin Freund, the 2014-15 overall World Cup champion, announced his retirement at age 33 after finishing the season in 30th place.

The three-time individual world champion and 2014 Olympic team gold medalist tore his cruciate ligament in 2017, but returned to eventually win the team world title with Germany last year.