The Samurai Blue’s journey may not have been pretty, but the destination is all that mattered.

A pair of late goals by Kaoru Mitoma drove Japan to a 2-0 win over Australia on Thursday night in Sydney, clinching a seventh straight appearance in the FIFA World Cup by virtue of a guaranteed top-two finish in Group B of Asia’s final qualifying round.

Despite outshooting the Socceroos 19 to nine on a waterlogged Stadium Australia pitch, Hajime Moriyasu’s men failed to make the most of their chances.

It took Mitoma, who has played for Belgium’s Royal Union this season on loan from Premier League side Brighton Hove & Albion, to change the face of the game soon after coming on to relieve attacking midfielder Takumi Minamino.