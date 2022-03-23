World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty stunned the tennis world Wednesday by announcing her early retirement from the sport at the age of just 25.

Barty dropped the bombshell weeks after becoming the first homegrown champion of the Australian Open in 44 years, joining tennis royalty’s most exclusive club with a Grand Slam crown on three different surfaces.

Barty, who leaves the game with 15 titles, cited the fulfilment of her tennis goals and fatigue with life on tour.

“Ash Barty the person has so many dreams she wants to chase after that don’t necessarily involve traveling the world, being away from my family, being away from my home, which is where I’ve always wanted to be,” an emotional Barty said in a video posted on her Instagram account.

“I’m so happy, and I’m so ready and I just know at the moment in my heart as a person, this is right. I’m so grateful for everything that tennis has given me, it’s given me all of my dreams plus more.

“I’ll never, ever stop loving tennis, it’s been a massive part of my life, but I think it’s important that I get to enjoy the next part of my life as Ash Barty the person, not Ash Barty the athlete.”

She spent a total of 121 weeks as world No. 1.

It marks Barty’s second “retirement” from the sport, having walked away from the game as a teenager in late-2014 after becoming disaffected by the WTA Tour.

She returned in 2016 and rose rapidly up the rankings with a dizzying array of slices, pinpoint serving and seamless forehand typifying her all-round game.

“I know I’ve done this before, but in a different feeling,” she said in the Instagram video with her good friend and former doubles partner Casey Dellacqua.

“I’m so grateful for tennis, it’s given me all of my dreams, plus more, but I know the time is right now for me to step away and chase other dreams and to put the rackets down.”

WTA boss Steve Simon paid tribute to a player who has become synonymous with good sportsmanship and won fans worldwide for her brilliant tennis and laid-back demeanor.

“Ashleigh Barty with her signature slice backhand, complemented by being the ultimate competitor, has always led by example through the unwavering professionalism and sportsmanship she brought to every match,” Simon said.

“With her accomplishments at the Grand Slams, WTA Finals and reaching the pinnacle ranking of No. 1 in the world, she has clearly established herself as one the great champions of the WTA.”

Late last year, Barty became engaged to long-term boyfriend Garry Kissick, who was ever-present courtside when she played and often posted supportive messages on social media.