Vissel Kobe fired manager Atsuhiro Miura after starting the new J. League season on a prolonged winless streak.

Vissel announced Sunday that Miura, who had been in charge since September 2020, and was previously the club’s director of sports, would step down with the club third from bottom in the league standings.

Vissel has only four points from seven games despite the presence of World Cup-winner Andres Iniesta and his former Barcelona teammates Bojan Krkic and Sergi Samper.

Miura led Vissel to a third-place finish last season and to the semifinals of the 2020 AFC Champions League, but has failed to win a trophy for the big-spending club.

“I’m disappointed to be leaving before the team has fulfilled its goals,” Miura said in a statement released by the club.

“I’ve been involved in the big changes that have taken place at Vissel since 2018 and I’m deeply grateful that I’ve been able to fight alongside the club and its fans.”

Iniesta joined Vissel in 2018 after making more than 600 appearances for Barcelona, and played alongside former Spain teammate David Villa and German World Cup-winner Lukas Podolski in Kobe.

The 37-year-old Iniesta signed a new two-year contract extension in May 2021.

Iniesta helped Vissel qualify for next month’s group stages of the AFC Champions League last week with a 4-3 playoff victory over Australia’s Melbourne Victory.

Vissel, which is owned by tech billionaire Hiroshi Mikitani, one of Japan’s richest men, has also signed several Japan internationals including striker Yuya Osako in recent years.