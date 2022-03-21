Japan midfielder Ritsu Doan was on target Sunday as PSV Eindhoven thrashed Fortuna Sittard 5-0 in the Dutch top flight.

Doan was one of five different goal scorers on the day for second-place PSV, which kept up its pursuit of Eredivisie leader Ajax with the win at Eindhoven’s Philips Stadion.

The 23-year-old attacker gave his side a 2-0 lead from a counterattack in the 39th minute, scoring from the middle of the area after playing a tight one-two pass with teammate Eran Zahavi.

Doan brought his tally to six league goals and nine across all competitions this season for PSV, who trail Ajax by two points in the title race.

Elsewhere in Europe, Hayao Kawabe was on target for Grasshoppers in their Swiss Super League clash against visiting Basel.

The 26-year-old midfielder put his side up 2-1 in the 38th minute, but the Zurich-based club could not maintain the momentum and eventually succumbed 4-2 to title contenders Basel.