Takayasu stayed one win clear atop the leaderboard Sunday at the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament, grinding out a victory over fellow rank-and-file grappler Wakamotoharu.

Fighting as a No. 7 maegashira, former ozeki Takayasu became the first wrestler to secure a winning record for the 15-day tournament at Edion Arena Osaka by improving to 8-0 on Day 8.

Ozeki Mitakeumi, sekiwake Wakatakakage and No. 6 Kotonowaka each picked up a win to remain tied for second at 7-1.

The 32-year-old Takayasu had the stronger opening charge against No. 9 Wakamotoharu (5-3) but was drawn into a stalemate after the lower-ranked wrestler countered with an inside belt grip.

Takayasu eventually broke the standoff, toppling his opponent with an overarm throw to continue his unbeaten run.

“I’m just moving forward and trying to keep concentrating,” Takayasu said. “Everything’s coming together (but) I’m not doing anything special, just my own sumo. I’m in good physical condition, so I’ve been able to recover each day.”

January’s tournament champion, newly promoted ozeki Mitakeumi, blew away komusubi Hoshoryu (4-4), driving him straight back and out with a devastating opening charge.

Making his debut in the three sanyaku ranks below yokozuna, rising star Hoshoryu remains winless against Mitakeumi after three meetings.

The 27-year-old Wakatakakage continued to impress in his first tournament at the sport’s third-highest rank, combining power and footwork to force out No. 1 Ura (1-7).

Wakatakakage did not allow his slippery maegashira opponent to go into his bag of counterattacking tricks and kept him moving backward throughout the bout.

Young talent Kotonowaka was too strong for No. 4 Endo (5-3), comfortably winning their contest by pushout.

Embattled kadoban ozeki Shodai picked up another crucial win as he fights to stave off demotion from sumo’s second-highest rank, improving to 3-5 by forcing out No. 4 Kiribayama (5-3).

Needing eight wins to keep his rank, Shodai powered Kiribayama over the edge in his most convincing display of the meet so far.

Takakeisho, also a demotion-threatened kadoban ozeki after pulling out in January, made easy work of No. 3 Onosho (3-5) to improve to 6-2.

After delivering a fierce opening hit, Takakeisho slung the former komusubi down to bring a quick ending to the day’s final bout.

The other new sekiwake, Abi, also stayed two wins off the pace at 6-2 by thrusting down No. 1 Daieisho (4-4).

The struggles continued for komusubi Takanosho, who fell to the brink of a losing record at 1-7 after being forced out by towering No. 2 Ichinojo (5-3).

Yokozuna Terunofuji withdrew from the tournament on Friday due to injuries to his right heel and left knee, leaving the competition without a wrestler from the sport’s highest rank.