Japan forward Daizen Maeda scored in his second straight Scottish Premier League match Saturday, netting Celtic’s third goal in a 4-0 demolition of 10-man Ross County.
Greek striker Giorgos Giakoumakis gave a man-of-the-match performance for the league leaders, heading in a pair of first-half goals and bringing up his hat-trick from the penalty spot in the 61st minute at Celtic Park.
Maeda scored from a corner kick in the 26th minute, shedding his marker and redirecting a Giakoumakis header near the back post.
Ross County defender Kayne Ramsay was shown a straight red two minutes later after upending Celtic playmaker Tom Rogic with a two-footed tackle.
Maeda, last year’s joint J. League first-division top-scorer, has struck six goals across all competitions since his January move to Celtic Park, where he has reunited with his former Yokohama F. Marinos manager Ange Postecoglou.
The 24-year-old attacker opened the scoring in the Glasgow club’s previous league outing, a 3-1 win away to Livingston on March 6.
Saturday’s win stretched Celtic’s lead at the top of the table to six points over cross-city rivals Rangers, who have a game in hand.
