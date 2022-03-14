Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani reported to the team’s spring training home in Arizona on Sunday to undergo a medical in preparation for the delayed MLB season.

The Angels will begin practicing Monday, around a month later than usual, after MLB players and owners agreed to terms on a new labor deal, ending the league’s 99-day lockout.

MLB’s opening day will come a week late, on April 7, with a full slate of 162 games to be played this year. Games will be made up as doubleheaders just before the playoffs.

Ohtani, the American League’s unanimous 2021 MVP, hugged teammates and waved to fans from the parking lot on his way into the training ground.

Coming off a historic season in which he won nine games as a pitcher and hit 46 home runs, the 27-year-old two-way talent will target further milestones in his fifth year in the majors.

He is expected to be the Angels’ opening day starting pitcher and could make another run at becoming the first Japanese player to win the home run crown in MLB.

He will be trying to help lead the Angels back to the postseason after a long playoff drought.