French judo great Teddy Riner will resume competing in July after a post-Olympics break, and has his sights set on the 2024 Paris Games, where the 32-year-old dreams of winning one last gold, he says.

The 10-time world champion, who holds the most world titles in the history of the sport, said during a training session in Rio de Janeiro he would return to competition at the Budapest Grand Slam from July 8 to 10.

“We’ll see how that first tournament goes. I’m giving myself time. I’d like to go to the world championships in October (in Tashkent, Uzbekistan), but we’ll see,” he said in an interview Friday, taking a break from his first international training session since his six-month hiatus.

One thing is certain: Despite an aging body and struggles with injury, he wants to compete before a home crowd at the Paris Olympics before he calls it quits, he said.

“My whole family, all my friends are going to be in the stadium. It will be like having an extra lung,” said the 204-centimeter heavyweight, who currently weighs in at around 148 kilos.

“But I’m not putting pressure on myself. There’s a long road to travel. I have to train, because I wouldn’t want to disappoint, but above all because I want to really enjoy this last competition.”

The three-time Olympic gold medalist, who had to settle for bronze in Tokyo but managed to help France to team gold, said a final gold in Paris would be “the pinnacle” of his career.

“But whatever happens, I won’t be disappointed. I’ve had the career I’ve had, and I’m grateful to everyone who has helped make it possible,” he said.

“Whatever happens now is a bonus. No stress. I want to push the limits and shine in front of the home crowd, win the most beautiful medal of all. But whatever is meant to be will be.”