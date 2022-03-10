Real Madrid pulled off one of the great Champions League comebacks on Wednesday, as Karim Benzema scored a breathtaking hat trick to upstage Kylian Mbappe and eliminate Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16.

Madrid was set to be the latest victim of another Mbappe masterclass, after the 23-year-old ran the Spanish giant ragged for the better part of an hour and scored to put PSG ahead 1-0 on the night and 2-0 on aggregate.

Madrid came storming back, however, as Benzema capitalized on a mistake by PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and then scored an incredible double in two minutes, with the third coming within 11 seconds after PSG kicked off.

When the full-time whistle confirmed the 3-2 aggregate victory, many of Madrid’s players dropped to their knees and looked up to the sky, as much perhaps in disbelief as joy.

“Every game is a final now for us in the Champions League and La Liga but today we showed that Real Madrid is alive,” Benzema said.

Manchester City also reached the quarterfinals, sailing through after a scoreless draw against Sporting Lisbon in their last-16 second leg match. City progressed 5-0 on aggregate. Manchester City had already done the hard work in its thrashing of the Portuguese side in the first leg three weeks ago in Lisbon, and could take it easy against an inferior Sporting at Etihad Stadium.

For PSG, it was another epic collapse to add to a growing list of Champions League disappointments, with Mauricio Pochettino’s future as coach immediately cast into doubt.

Even with Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar, the Qatari-owned club’s wait for a Champions League crown goes on.

“We didn’t manage our emotions well. We left ourselves exposed,” Pochettino said. “We leave with great pain and disappointment because we didn’t score the goals to reflect our superiority over the two games.”

Pochettino also fumed at referee Danny Makkelie for not whistling for a foul as Benzema challenged Donnarumma before Madrid’s first goal.

“Explaining what happened is easy, there was a foul on Donnarumma during the first goal, and that changed everything,” he said.

All eyes were on Mbappe, the only player to be cheered by Madrid’s fans before the game as they were gifted an up-close preview of the player they hope will be theirs this summer.

Mbappe delivered, scoring a superb goal, not to mention a spellbinding second that was disallowed for offside.

But what looked set to become an exhibition of the world’s deadliest player instead became another remarkable European night for Real Madrid and another nightmare for PSG.

“We suffered a lot but we endured,” Real boss Carlo Ancelotti said. “Karim gave us the chance to score the first goal and then the magic came. From then on, there was only one team was on the field.”

Madrid clearly wanted to hit PSG hard from the start and for a while, it worked, with Vinicius Junior tearing down the left and Fede Valverde bulldozing through Mbappe.

But the surge was brief, with PSG killing Madrid’s momentum, pushing them back and taking complete control.

Mbappe sped clear for the first time in the eighth minute, with Neymar curling a ball into the space on the left. The stadium held its breath, Mbappe made room but this time hit Courtois.

PSG was comfortable, dictating the play and sensing the trepidation. Madrid had openings, Benzema curling just wide, but all over the pitch Real looked slower, heavier and more cumbersome.

Lionel Messi skipped through and scooped wide before Mbappe had his first of two goals ruled out, driving into the corner only to see the flag raised.

The opener, though, felt inevitable. Dani Carvajal lost the ball upfield and with Madrid committed, Neymar arced another brilliant pass over the top.

By the time he reached it, Mbappe only had David Alaba in front of him and as he set up to bend into the far corner, he instead fired early, whipping a deadly shot past Courtois and inside the near post.

Madrid tried to reset at halftime, but Mbappe picked up where he left off with a brilliant, but disallowed, goal.

He fooled Courtois with an astonishing dummy shot, beating the Belgian without even touching the ball and slammed in. The flag went up but the stadium was astounded.

The game was becoming less a contest, more an Mbappe exhibition before Benzema, out of nowhere, dragged Madrid back into the tie.

He chased Nuno Mendes’ backpass to Donnarumma, who skewed under pressure. Vinicius was able to collect and cut back to Benzema, who slotted home.

It was Luka Modric who inspired Madrid’s second, as his scintillating run through midfield allowed Vinicius to race clear down the left. He scooped back inside to Modric, whose exquisite reverse pass found Benzema, who finished.

Madrid was level on aggregate, as the goal was confirmed after a check from VAR. Then just seconds later, incredibly, they were ahead. PSG squandered possession from kick-off, Rodrygo released Vinicius and Marquinhos’ attempted clearance found Benzema, who steered into the corner.