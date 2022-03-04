The Beijing Paralympics will open Friday night at the Chinese capital’s National Stadium with the ongoing war in Ukraine casting a shadow over the world’s largest winter sports event for athletes with disabilities.

Athletes from the Russian Paralympic Committee and Belarus were excluded from the games after tensions escalated in the Paralympic villages ahead of the opening ceremony, with many athletes and teams refusing to take the field of play alongside athletes from aggressor states following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with the help of Belarus, which began in late February.

The International Paralympic Committee said Thursday it will decline athlete entries from Russia and Belarus, a reversal of its previous decision to allow them to compete as neutrals under the Paralympic flag.

Beijing is the first city to host both the Summer and Winter Paralympic Games, with the stadium known as the “Bird’s Nest” hosting the opening ceremonies on each occasion, but not the first to see Russia breach the Olympic Truce.

Russia invaded Georgia during the 2008 Olympics in Beijing and annexed the Crimea region of Ukraine around the time of the Sochi Paralympics held in Russia in 2014. The Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine is its third breach of the truce.

Over 560 disabled athletes from 46 countries and regions are expected to take part in 78 medal events across six sports during the Winter Games through March 13. The Games will be contested across the three competition zones in Beijing, Yanqing and Zhangjiakou within a strict “closed loop” bubble, which separates people involved with the Games from the general public to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Japan national team, featuring 29 athletes, will compete in four sports — Alpine skiing, biathlon, cross-country skiing, and snowboarding. The Japanese team has no entries in sled hockey or wheelchair curling.

Among the 29, standing cross-country skier Taiki Kawayoke, a medal hopeful in the men’s long distance classical event, will carry the national flag for the Japanese team at the opening ceremony.

Compatriot Yoshihiro Nitta, the 41-year-old Pyeongchang Paralympic gold medalist in the middle distance classical standing, and Kawayoke, 21, will be in the mix of the medal hunt in cross-country skiing.

“I am focused on delivering my best performance,” Nitta said prior to the opening of the Games.

Sit skier Momoka Muraoka, 25, who won five medals including one gold at the 2018 Pyeongchang Paralympics, is expected to again bring a haul of medals for Japan in Beijing, where she will stare down a stiff challenge from German rival Anna-Lena Forster in Alpine skiing.

“I will ski with full force and smile through the final day of competition,” said Muraoka, who is also captain of the Japanese Paralympic team.

For snowboarding, Daichi Oguri, 41, Masataka Oiwane, 41, and several others are believed to have a good chance to grab medals.

Keiichi Sato, 42, and Momoko Dekijima, 47, are expected to be in the medal hunt in biathlon.

“I believe in the potential of our athletes. We will prepare an environment where athletes can deliver their best performances based on teamwork and adaptability,” said Japan’s Chef de Mission Junichi Kawai prior to the opening ceremony.

Countries like the United States, Britain and Japan have chosen not to send official government representatives to China as part of a stand their countries have taken in protest at the host nation’s human rights abuses, particularly against the Uyghur Muslim population in the country’s northwestern Xinjiang region.