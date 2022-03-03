Ski jumper Sara Takanashi brushed aside the recent Beijing Winter Games drama to win the World Cup event in Lillehammer in her post-Olympic comeback on Wednesday.

Takanashi, who was one of five female jumpers who had jumps disqualified in Beijing for suits that failed to comply with the International Ski Federation’s regulations, earned a total of 291.5 points for her second World Cup victory this season and 62nd of her career.

The 25-year-old recorded jumps of 130.0 meters and 132.0 meters on the 140-meter large hill to top the podium ahead of two Beijing Olympic medalists from Slovenia, bronze winner Nika Kriznar and gold winner Ursa Bogataj.

“It’s been some time since I’ve jumped and the competition was pure enjoyment. It wasn’t my own power but the power of my supporters that helped me achieve this win,” Takanashi said.

“This, coming after the Olympics, it’s my happiest win ever.”

Takanashi missed out on a medal at the Games, her third Olympics, finishing fourth in both the women’s normal hill event and the mixed team event.

Olympic ski jumping coaches called the Beijing Games’ mixed team contest a “parody” and a “puppet theater” after five athletes had jumps struck off for wearing equipment that was deemed too large.

Takanashi apologized to her teammates and fans on social media, and she skipped last week’s World Cup event in Hinzenbach, Austria.