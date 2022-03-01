Tokyo Olympics gold medal-winning skateboarders Yuto Horigome and Sakura Yosozumi were named Monday among the 111 athletes taking part in the first X Games event to be held in Japan in April.

Horigome, the men’s street winner, will be joined by American superstar Nyjah Huston in Chiba, east of Tokyo, with 13-year-old British-Japanese Sky Brown in the women’s park and men’s BMX freestyle park gold medalist Logan Martin of Australia also on the list.

“I’ll give my best, aiming for the gold medal,” Yosozumi, who won the women’s skateboard park during the Olympics, told a news conference.

The April 22-24 event at Zozo Marine Stadium will feature skateboarding, BMX and motocross as the X Games lands in Japan for the first time since its launch as the Extreme Games in 1995 in the United States.

“I’ll look to fly higher than anyone and make some impression,” said Rim Nakamura, fifth at the Tokyo Games in the men’s BMX freestyle.

The organizers expect up to 90,000 attendees during the three-day event abiding by the COVID-19 countermeasures from the government and local municipality.