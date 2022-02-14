Saliva tests versus throat swabs. Delta versus omicron. The “bubble” versus the “closed loop.”

The Tokyo and Beijing Olympics have taken radically different approaches to holding the world’s biggest international sporting events during a global pandemic, influenced by ever-changing collective knowledge on COVID-19 and how to prevent its transmission.

But despite the trials and tribulations that affected both events, they eventually reached the starting gates — and on Sunday, barring any extraordinary developments, Beijing is expected to meet Tokyo at the finish line.

Speaking earlier at the Games, Olympic Games Executive Director Christophe Dubi — who oversaw both Tokyo and Beijing — stressed that the IOC’s experience with the former has guided its approach to holding the Winter Olympics in the Chinese capital.

“Not only did we gain experience out of Tokyo, but confidence. This was incredibly important,” Dubai said. “Remember the doubts (over) whether Tokyo could be delivered? Until the very last minutes a number of (media) were asking that, even on the day of the opening ceremony.

“Once you can prove you can deliver (the event) — despite, at the time, the delta (variant) — and demonstrate that with rigor and good countermeasures, you could go to the end of what is quite a feat.”

After an unprecedented one-year delay caused by the pandemic, the Tokyo Olympics were hailed by organizers and International Olympic Committee officials as a success after taking place last July and August. Fears that the arrival of 11,300 athletes and tens of thousands of accredited participants would lead to an explosion of cases in the capital were not realized: Just 33 athletes and 431 other participants, a majority of whom were local residents commuting to the Olympics from their homes, tested positive.

Data presented to the IOC late last year by Dr. Tomoya Saito, director of the Center for Emergency Preparedness and Response at the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, showed no relation between cases within the Tokyo Games bubble and those found in the general public — which surged over the course of the Olympics as Japan was struck by the delta variant.

When the Global Times, China’s state-backed English-language outlet, praised Tokyo for proving “that a major international event can be held successfully during the pandemic” while still criticizing the number of cases discovered at the Summer Games, it was a clear signal from government officials that the spirit of the country’s “COVID zero” policies would not be up for negotiation.

The testing regimen in Beijing — a nasal swab on entry, then throat swabs daily for all participants — has indeed surpassed the intensity of the saliva tests used in Tokyo.

Security has been equally stringent. While members of the media at the Tokyo Games were allowed to use public transportation and conduct newsgathering activities in the city following 14 days within the bubble, Beijing athletes and stakeholders have been strictly limited to their lodgings, media centers and competition venues.

But some measures floated as possibilities early on — such as having athletes speak to media via microphones through floor-to-ceiling plexiglass — were not implemented, and physical distancing rules have rarely if ever been enforced in post-competition interview areas.

Although omicron’s enhanced transmissibility forced some athletes to withdraw and kept a number of broadcasters from dispatching their usual numbers of on-air talent, Beijing 2022 has seen a surprising amount of flexibility within the closed loop — even as China locked down entire cities in the face of the variant’s spread in January and nearly 500 cases related to the Winter Games were reported through the weekend.

Omicron’s reduced severity has allowed organizers to take steps that would have been impossible at the Tokyo Games, including permitting close contacts — and even athletes who have tested positive for the virus — to continue training and competing.

On Feb. 6, a medical panel allowed Australian curler Tahli Gill to finish the round-robin stage with mixed doubles partner Dean Hewitt, with the Australian Olympic Committee saying that Gill’s tests had “fallen within an acceptable range.” The pair — Australia’s first curling team to compete at the Games — finished their historic campaign with stunning victories over Switzerland and Canada.

“It was really devastating given that I wasn’t infectious, but after review I’m so incredibly grateful to the medical team to get me out on the ice, and I’m able to compete and finish off our campaign on a really positive note,” Gill said.

“We knew coming into this that this Olympics would be very different from others just considering the whole global situation, and you kind of have to take everything as it goes and go with the flow as best as you can.”

But Beijing 2022’s handling of positive cases hasn’t been perfect. Poor communication and shifting conditions for athletes has led to frustration and complaints from team delegations.

Belgian skeleton racer Kim Meylemans, who tested positive on arrival in Beijing, returned the required number of negative tests in quarantine but was sent to a second quarantine hotel rather than the athlete’s village. Her emotional plea on Instagram led to the intervention of the IOC and her eventual release, but the 25-year-old struggled with a hamstring injury and finished 18th in the women’s event.

“It was a lot of bad communication. It was really hard to get information,” Meylemans said on Friday at the midway point of her competition. “But I hope that for the athletes that had the same issue after me that everything was handled a bit better.

“I think everybody was shocked that something like this could happen. But at the end of the day, I have a good team around me that made sure that we get to this point today.”

The lessons that have been learned from these Olympics are sure to be applied to major international sporting events in the future, many of which are fast approaching. Soccer’s World Cup is set to kick off in Qatar in late November, while France is set to host the 2023 Rugby World Cup next year in September and October.

Paris is planning an ambitious spectacle for its own Summer Games in 2024, and it sent representatives to study Tokyo 2020’s countermeasures, as it has also done at the ongoing Games.

But with 2024 Games chief Tony Estanguet not flying to Beijing after testing positive for COVID-19 prior to his departure, Paris’s efforts to prepare for the worst — even as it hopes for the best — are a reminder of the challenges it faces as it plans for a parade of nations down the River Seine in 2½ years.