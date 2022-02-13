A former Olympic snowboarder has accused U.S. snowboarding coach Peter Foley of sexual misconduct and inappropriate behavior in a series of Instagram posts.

Callan Chythlook-Sifsof, who competed in the 2010 Winter Olympics, said in one post that Foley had “taken naked photos of female athletes for over a decade.” She also said that her original posts about Foley had been taken down by the social media site earlier this week for “bullying.”

Foley, who is currently in Beijing for the Winter Olympics and sits on the Snowboarding Executive Committee for the U.S. Olympic team, pushed back against the claims of misconduct on Saturday. In a text to the Associated Press, Foley said he was surprised by the allegations and denied them.

All sexual misconduct allegations within amateur and Olympic sports are investigated through the U.S. Center for SafeSport. Even if allegations are made publicly, such as online, and not through the Center’s reporting system, it also investigates those claims, according to spokesperson Dan Hill.

“We don’t necessarily have to have a report. If we’re made aware of something through a social media post, we can start looking into things and contact people,” he said in an interview with Bloomberg News on Saturday. “But oftentimes, we’ll reach out through investigators and people won’t want to participate or they will have taken a post down.”

SafeSport was created in 2017 following revelations about the abuse of hundreds of gymnasts by coach Larry Nassar and the failure by U.S.A. Gymnastics to properly investigate the accusations.

Chythlook-Sifsof, who is Native Alaskan, also accused Hagen Kearney, an Olympic U.S. snowboarder who is currently competing in Beijing, of directing a racial slur at her in the same social media posts. Kearney confirmed the allegations in an Instagram on Saturday, in which he apologized.

Chythlook-Sifsof, Kearney and U.S. Ski & Snowboard didn’t immediately respond for comment.