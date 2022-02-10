Yuzuru Hanyu came up short in his quest to write yet another chapter of figure skating history on Thursday when he fell on his attempted quad axel during the men’s free skate at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, assuring that he would not catch up to frontrunner Nathan Chen and Japanese rivals Yuma Kagiyama and Shoma Uno.

With a crowd of several hundred local fans cheering him on at Capital Indoor Arena, the two-time defending Olympic champion recovered quickly and launched into the rest of his program set to “Ten to Chi to,” unleashing three other quad jumps.

But another fall on the following quad salchow set him back further, even though he cleanly landed his quad toeloop-triple toeloop and quad toeloop-euler-triple salchow combinations to start the second half of his program.

The judges awarded Hanyu with a total score of 188.06 including a 2-point deduction, temporarily lifting him to first place with seven skaters yet to perform. Hanyu ended his third Olympic appearance with 283.21, far below the 317.85 he achieved in Pyeongchang but above his 280.09 from Sochi.

Hanyu had declared for weeks that he would attempt the sport’s most difficult jump at the Games, and nothing short of a perfect performance would have brought the 27-year-old back within striking distance of the podium after he finished Tuesday’s short program in eighth place.

Named for Norwegian figure skater Axel Paulsen, the axel jump requires skaters to launch off their front foot and land facing backward — in effect adding an extra half-spin. A full quad axel thus requires 4½ rotations, making it considerably more challenging than any of the sport’s five other quad jumps.

The axel would have been the second quad that Hanyu had been the first to conquer in competition: He landed the quad loop at the 2016 Autumn Classic, part of that season’s ISU Challenger Series.