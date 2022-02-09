The players of Smile Japan had plenty of reasons to live up to their team’s nickname on Tuesday at Wukesong Sports Center.

The team’s 3-2 shootout win over the Czech Republic saw it finish atop Group B in the Beijing 2022 women’s ice hockey tournament, assuring that Japan would avoid a quarterfinal matchup against the dominant United States or Canada.

“It’s difficult to play against the United States and Canada, so now we have a little more chance to win, maybe a lot more,” forward Haruka Toko, who scored both goals for Japan, said before Japan learned later on Tuesday night that it would face Finland in Saturday’s quarterfinal.

“We know it’s going to be a higher-ranked opponent so we want to go in with the spirit of challengers and do everything we can to win.”

After clinching a place in the knockout stage with a point earned from a shootout defeat against China on Sunday, Japan rebounded with a spirited performance against the Czechs, taking the lead twice in regulation and withstanding 38 shots from the European team.

“Our coach (Yuji Izuka) talked about how the Czechs like to pass the puck around and create a numerical advantage; he told us to stay on our marks and we all took that to heart,” defender Shiori Koike said.

“As a team our goal was to finish first in the group and we were all eager to follow through on that.”

The hero of the night was undoubtedly Nana Fujimoto, the veteran goaltender who stopped all five Czech attempts during the shootout.

“At the end I had my own personal shutout and I’m happy that I was able to help the team win,” Fujimoto said. “I was so focused I didn’t realize we had won until I saw everyone rush off the bench.

For Japan, advancing to the knockout tournament is nothing short of a historic achievement in just its fourth Olympic appearance. After participating in the Nagano Games as hosts, the reigning Asian champions also qualified for Sochi 2014 and Pyeongchang 2018 — winning just one game between the two, compared to the three W’s they’ve racked up in Beijing.

The team’s progress is even more remarkable considering the disruptions to the international hockey calendar caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Smile Japan qualified for Beijing through their April 2020 world ranking and — save for the 2021 world championships — have been unable to face international opposition in the lead-in to the Games.

“It’s been a difficult two seasons. We’ve had to push each other and practice with actual game conditions in mind,” Fujimoto said. “A lot of people supported us and we were able to practice with boy’s high school teams in Hokkaido to help us prepare for what the competition would be like here.”

Many of Smile Japan’s players have previous Olympic experience — five of the team’s seven defenders took part in Pyeongchang, and some, like Koike and Fujimoto, were on the ice in Sochi.

“I think for all of us to become old enough to be called veterans has made us feel like we have to carry the team,” Fujimoto said.

“We have a lot of players competing in their third Olympics. As a team we’ve played for so long and become friends. … We do have new faces but I think most of our players understand their roles and what they need to do.”

Standing in the way of more history and a potential medal chance for Japan are world No. 3 Finland, who have won three Olympic bronzes since Nagano 1998 and never finished lower than fourth at the world championships that first took place in 1990.

According to the Yomiuri Shimbun, Japan is winless in three games against Finland including an 11-1 defeat at the Nagano Games. But the two teams have not met since 2009, and Finland’s poor form in the group stage — managing just one victory against Taiwan under an assistant coach following the early departure of head coach Pasi Mustonen to deal with a family emergency — offers hints of a potential upset in the making if Japan carries their stellar form into Saturday’s encounter at Wukesong.

“I’m happy we won the group but this is only a waypoint,” Japan captain Chiho Osawa said. “We want to use our speed to attack aggressively and accomplish our goal of winning a medal.”