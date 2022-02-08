Yuzuru Hanyu launched his bid for a third straight men’s singles figure skating gold medal Tuesday at the Beijing Winter Olympics, scoring 95.15 in the short program.

Hanyu appeared to catch his skate on the ice before bailing out on his first planned jump, a quadruple salchow, and scored well below his world record personal best of 111.82 for the segment.

The 27-year-old is aiming to become the first male figure skater to win gold at three consecutive Olympics since Sweden’s Gillis Grafstrom in 1928.

While he is expected to battle for the title with three-time world champion Nathan Chen of the United States, fellow Japanese skaters Yuma Kagiyama and Pyeongchang Olympic silver medalist Shoma Uno are also coming into the competition in strong form.

Hanyu nailed a quad toe loop-triple toe loop combination and a triple axel in an otherwise clean routine.

He is expected to attempt the elusive quadruple axel, which has never landed in competition, in Thursday’s free skate at the Capital Indoor Stadium.