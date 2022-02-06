Ryoyu Kobayashi won the men’s ski jumping normal hill to earn Japan’s first gold medal of the Beijing Olympics on Sunday.

The 25-year-old got in front with a 104.5-meter jump, the longest of the first round, worth 145.4 points and 6.2 more than anyone else. He sealed the gold in the evening’s final jump, raising his point total to 275.0 to edge Austria’s Manuel Fettner, who scored 270.8. Poland’s Dawid Kubacki was third.

The medal was Japan’s first on the normal hill since Kazuyoshi Funaki captured the silver in Nagano in 1998, and the first gold since Yukio Kasaya led a host-nation podium sweep in Sapporo 50 years ago.