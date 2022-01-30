Ryoyu Kobayashi secured his seventh ski jumping World Cup win of the season Saturday, flying the furthest in his first and only attempt before strong winds cut the event short.

A Beijing Olympic medal favorite, Kobayashi leaped 145 meters to score 115.6 points on the hill in Willingen, Germany, ahead of Halvor Egner Granerud of Norway who reached 143 meters for 111.6 points. Granerud’s compatriot Marius Lindvik was third with 107 points.

“I was lucky (with the conditions),” said Kobayashi after his 26th career World Cup win. “I didn’t jump yesterday so I was fresh mentally and fully motivated.”

Among other Japanese jumpers, Yukiya Sato ranked fifth, Junshiro Kobayashi 20th and Keiichi Sato 22nd.

In the women’s event, Austria’s Marita Kramer continued her dominance, securing her sixth win from 10 competitions this season.