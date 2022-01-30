Olympic mixed doubles champion Mima Ito won her third singles title, and first in three years, at the national table tennis championships in Tokyo on Sunday.

Ito, the reigning Olympic women’s singles bronze medalist, teamed up with Hina Hayata to win the women’s doubles national title at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium on Saturday, then defeated her partner in the singles final 11-5, 11-9, 11-5, 8-11, 11-6 a day later.

The loss prevented Hayata from taking a triple crown following her title in mixed doubles with Tomokazu Harimoto. Ito advanced to the final after her semifinal opponent, Miyu Kihara, developed a fever and withdrew.

Hayata and Ito were doubles runners-up at last year’s world championships. Ito also won team silver in Tokyo and was a member of Japan’s 2016 Olympic bronze medal-winning team.